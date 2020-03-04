MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Caesars Entertai Falls 2.32% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:53pm
By Nick Russo

Caesars Entertai (NASDAQ:CZR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.27 to a high of $6.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99,999.00 on volume of 6.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Caesars Entertai. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Caesars Entertai in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Caesars Entertai has traded in a range of $3.22 to $14.74 and is now at $6.31, 96% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 1.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

Keywords: rebounders caesars entertai

Ticker(s): CZR

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.