Caci Intl-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.91%

Caci Intl-A (NYSE:CACI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $268.21 to a high of $280.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $273.25 on volume of 112,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Caci Intl-A has traded in a range of $155.44 to $274.45 and is now at $274.45, 77% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

