Cabot Oil & Gas Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 7.46%

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.45 to a high of $20.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.75 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cabot Oil & Gas share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.06 and a high of $27.65 and are now at $20.75, 59% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.

