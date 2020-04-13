Cabot Oil & Gas Rises 1.06% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.25 to a high of $19.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.65 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cabot Oil & Gas share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.06 and a high of $27.65 and are now at $18.97, 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.