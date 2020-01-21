Cabot Oil & Gas Falls 4.52% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.22 to a high of $16.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.79 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cabot Oil & Gas share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.65 and a 52-week low of $15.61 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $15.97 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.