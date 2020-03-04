Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $16.76

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $16.63 today and have reached the first resistance level of $16.76. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $17.21 and $17.79.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) has potential upside of 75.1% based on a current price of $16.70 and analysts' consensus price target of $29.24. Cabot Oil & Gas shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.68 and support at the 50-day MA of $15.48.

Over the past year, Cabot Oil & Gas has traded in a range of $13.06 to $27.65 and is now at $16.70, 28% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cabot Oil & Gas. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in search of a potential trend change.