Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Breaks Through Resistance at $20.01

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $20.05 today and have reached the first resistance level of $20.01. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $20.70 and $21.35.

Cabot Oil & Gas share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.65 and a 52-week low of $13.06 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $19.31 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 2.63% higher over the past week, respectively.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) has potential upside of 51.4% based on a current price of $19.31 and analysts' consensus price target of $29.24. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.49 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $16.26.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cabot Oil & Gas. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in search of a potential trend change.