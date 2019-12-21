Cabot Corp is Among the Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (CBT, LYB, WLK, TREC, KRO)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Cabot Corp ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 518.3%. Lyondellbasell-A is next with a EPS growth of 550.4%. Westlake Chemica ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,438.6%.
Trecora Resource follows with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%.
