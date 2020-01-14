Cable One Inc has the Highest Return on Equity in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CABO, CMCSA, DISH, LORL, LBRDA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 4,131.2%. Comcast Corp-A is next with a ROE of 3,736.3%. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,349.3%.

Loral Space & Co follows with a ROE of 2,575.4%, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,141.1%.

