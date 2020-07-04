MySmarTrend
Cable One Inc has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CABO, CHTR, DISH, MSGN, CMCSA)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $26.28. Charter Commun-A is next with a FCF per share of $12.75. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.04.

Msg Networks- A follows with a FCF per share of $2.56, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.52.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comcast Corp-A on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.96. Since that call, shares of Comcast Corp-A have fallen 22.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

