Cable One Inc has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CABO, CHTR, DISH, MSGN, CMCSA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $26.28. Charter Commun-A is next with a FCF per share of $12.75. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.04.

Msg Networks- A follows with a FCF per share of $2.56, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.52.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cable One Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cable One Inc in search of a potential trend change.