Cable One Inc has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CABO, CHTR, CMCSA, MSGN, DISH)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 18.1%. Following is Charter Commun-A with a EBITDA growth of 13.1%. Comcast Corp-A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 9.1%.

Msg Networks- A follows with a EBITDA growth of 5.6%, and Dish Network-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 2.1%.

