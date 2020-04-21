Burlington Store Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.87%

Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $170.92 to a high of $177.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $172.58 on volume of 333,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Burlington Store has traded in a range of $105.67 to $250.89 and is now at $172.07, 63% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

