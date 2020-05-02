Burlington Store Rises 1.45% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $228.88 to a high of $231.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $229.12 on volume of 178,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Burlington Store share prices have been bracketed by a low of $136.30 and a high of $236.02 and are now at $229.87, 69% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

