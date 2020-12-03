Burlington Store is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry with the Best Relative Performance (BURL , ROST , ANF , LB , URBN )

Below are the top five companies in the Apparel Retail industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL ) ranks first with a loss of 1.23%; Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST ) ranks second with a loss of 1.40%; and Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF ) ranks third with a loss of 2.35%.

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) follows with a loss of 2.60% and Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.74%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Burlington Store. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Burlington Store in search of a potential trend change.