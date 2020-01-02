Bunge Ltd has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Agricultural Products Industry (BG, ADM, INGR, DAR, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Bunge Ltd ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.2%. Following is Archer-Daniels with a future earnings growth of 5.6%. Ingredion Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.3%.

Darling Ingredie follows with a future earnings growth of 12.2%, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 15.0%.

