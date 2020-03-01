Bunge Ltd has the Highest Sales per Share in the Agricultural Products Industry (BG, ADM, FDP, INGR, DAR)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Bunge Ltd ranks highest with a sales per share of $322.06. Archer-Daniels is next with a sales per share of $108.39. Fresh Del Monte ranks third highest with a sales per share of $83.79.
Ingredion Inc follows with a sales per share of $81.19, and Darling Ingredie rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $22.15.
