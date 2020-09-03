Bunge Ltd has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Agricultural Products Industry (BG, FDP, INGR, ADM, LMNR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Bunge Ltd ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.6%. Following is Fresh Del Monte with a forward earnings yield of 11.3%. Ingredion Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.4%.

Archer-Daniels follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.1%, and Limoneira Co rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%.

