Bunge Ltd has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Agricultural Products Industry (BG, ADM, FDP, LMNR, INGR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Bunge Ltd ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 120.8%. Archer-Daniels is next with a EBITDA growth of 44.2%. Fresh Del Monte ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 35.8%.

Limoneira Co follows with a EBITDA growth of 31.6%, and Ingredion Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 11.3%.

