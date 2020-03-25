Builders Firstso has the Best Relative Performance in the Building Products Industry (BLDR , TREX , WMS , MAS , FBHS )

Below are the top five companies in the Building Products industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR ) ranks first with a gain of 21.22%; Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX ) ranks second with a gain of 15.69%; and Advanced Drainag (NYSE:WMS ) ranks third with a gain of 12.76%.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS ) follows with a gain of 12.35% and Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.77%.

