Build-A-Bear Wor Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.90%

Build-A-Bear Wor (NYSE:BBW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.05 to a high of $3.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.04 on volume of 70,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Build-A-Bear Wor and will alert subscribers who have BBW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Build-A-Bear Wor has traded in a range of $2.31 to $6.50 and is now at $3.20, 39% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 0.83% lower over the past week, respectively.