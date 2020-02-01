Build-A-Bear Wor has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Specialty Stores Industry (BBW, TCS, FIVE, ULTA, HZO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Build-A-Bear Wor ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 43.6%. Following is Container Store with a future earnings growth of 22.9%. Five Below ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 21.7%.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 17.9%, and Marinemax Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 14.4%.

