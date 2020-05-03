The Buckle Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.31%

The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.10 to a high of $22.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.18 on volume of 141,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

The Buckle Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.52 and a 52-week low of $14.81 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $22.27 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for The Buckle Inc and will alert subscribers who have BKE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.