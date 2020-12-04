The Buckle Inc is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (BKE, LB, GPS, FRAN, CHS)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

The Buckle Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -13.8%. L Brands Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of -7.7%. Gap Inc/The ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%.

Francescas Holdi follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.1%, and Chico'S Fas Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 4.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of L Brands Inc on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.84. Since that recommendation, shares of L Brands Inc have risen 7.9%. We continue to monitor L Brands Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.