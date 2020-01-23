Brunswick Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.22%

Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.55 to a high of $62.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.19 on volume of 475,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Brunswick Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.23 and a 52-week low of $41.02 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $61.69 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

