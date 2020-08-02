Brunswick Corp is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (BC, RGR, MBUU, PII, NLS)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Brunswick Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 55.5%. Sturm Ruger & Co is next with a EBITDA growth of 49.7%. Malibu Boats-A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 35.9%.

Polaris Inds follows with a EBITDA growth of 35.9%, and Nautilus Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 34.7%.

