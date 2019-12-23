MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Bruker Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (BRKR , BIO , NEO , LMNX , TMO )

Written on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 4:29am
By David Diaz

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.76%; Bio-Rad Labs-A (NYSE:BIO ) ranks second with a gain of 3.54%; and Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) ranks third with a gain of 2.99%.

Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX ) follows with a gain of 1.21% and Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.07%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Neogenomics Inc on October 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Neogenomics Inc have risen 26.7%. We continue to monitor Neogenomics Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: relative performance bruker corp bio-rad labs-a neogenomics inc luminex corp Thermo Fisher

Ticker(s): BRKR BIO NEO LMNX TMO

Contact David Diaz