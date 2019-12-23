Bruker Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (BRKR , BIO , NEO , LMNX , TMO )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.76%; Bio-Rad Labs-A (NYSE:BIO ) ranks second with a gain of 3.54%; and Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) ranks third with a gain of 2.99%.
Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX ) follows with a gain of 1.21% and Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.07%.
