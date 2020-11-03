Bruker Corp Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (BRKR)

The price of Bruker Corp shares has slipped to $40.91 (a 3.4% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 1.0 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 666,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bruker Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.72. Since that call, shares of Bruker Corp have fallen 11.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Bruker Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.49 and a 52-week low of $36.83 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $42.34 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.