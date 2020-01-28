Brown & Brown Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 6.83%

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.28 to a high of $44.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.03 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Brown & Brown share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.84 and a 52-week low of $26.23 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $43.72 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

