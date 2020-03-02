Brown & Brown Rises 1.75% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.16 to a high of $45.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $45.44 on volume of 857,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Brown & Brown has traded in a range of $26.23 to $45.65 and is now at $45.58, 74% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.

