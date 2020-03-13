MySmarTrend
Brown & Brown Falls 2.37% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:00pm
By James Quinn

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.58 to a high of $39.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $37.01 on volume of 771,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brown & Brown have traded between a low of $28.61 and a high of $48.69 and are now at $36.70, which is 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Brown & Brown and will alert subscribers who have BRO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

