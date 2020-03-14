Brookdale Sr has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Health Care Facilities Industry (BKD, CSU, NHC, ENSG, ACHC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Brookdale Sr ranks lowest with a ROE of -5,946.0%. Cap Senior Livin is next with a ROE of -3,423.5%. Natl Healthcare ranks third lowest with a ROE of 595.3%.

Ensign Group Inc follows with a ROE of 811.4%, and Acadia Healthcar rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 873.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brookdale Sr on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.54. Since that call, shares of Brookdale Sr have fallen 46.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.