Brookdale Sr has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care Facilities Industry (BKD, CSU, THC, SEM, ACHC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Brookdale Sr ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1,129.7. Following is Cap Senior Livin with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.5. Tenet Healthcare ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.2.

Select Medical follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.5, and Acadia Healthcar rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7.

