Broadridge Finl has the Highest EPS Growth in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (BR, CLGX, EEFT, CATM, EVTC)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Broadridge Finl ranks highest with a EPS growth of 13,791.3%. Following is Corelogic Inc with a EPS growth of 9,021.2%. Euronet Worldwid ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,082.2%.

Cardtronics Pl-A follows with a EPS growth of 4,450.8%, and Evertec Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 4,064.5%.

