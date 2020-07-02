Broadcom Ltd has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Semiconductors Industry (AVGO, FSLR, SWKS, CRUS, NVDA)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Broadcom Ltd ranks highest with a FCF per share of $13.54. Following is First Solar Inc with a FCF per share of $7.92. Skyworks Solutio ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $6.34.
Cirrus Logic Inc follows with a FCF per share of $5.03, and Nvidia Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.86.
