Broadcom Ltd has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Semiconductors Industry (AVGO, FSLR, SWKS, CRUS, NVDA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Broadcom Ltd ranks highest with a FCF per share of $13.54. First Solar Inc is next with a FCF per share of $7.92. Skyworks Solutio ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $6.34.

Cirrus Logic Inc follows with a FCF per share of $5.03, and Nvidia Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.86.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Broadcom Ltd. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Broadcom Ltd in search of a potential trend change.