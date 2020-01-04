Broadcom Ltd is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AVGO , NVDA , MCHP , QCOM , ON )

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO ) ranks first with a gain of 4.86%; Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA ) ranks second with a gain of 3.10%; and Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP ) ranks third with a gain of 1.81%.

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM ) follows with a gain of 0.68% and On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.08%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Qualcomm Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $83.81. Since that call, shares of Qualcomm Inc have fallen 17.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.