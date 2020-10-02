Brixmor Property Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.15%

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.91 to a high of $21.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.12 on volume of 794,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Brixmor Property share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.74 and a 52-week low of $16.86 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $20.94 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Brixmor Property and will alert subscribers who have BRX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.