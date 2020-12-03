Bristol-Myer Sqb Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.43%

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.62 to a high of $53.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $55.81 on volume of 9.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb have traded between a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $52.40, which is 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.