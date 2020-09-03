Bristol-Myer Sqb Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.00%

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.00 to a high of $57.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.76 on volume of 6.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Bristol-Myer Sqb has traded in a range of $42.48 to $68.34 and is now at $57.90, 36% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.