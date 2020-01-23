Bristol-Myer Sqb Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.07%

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.03 to a high of $67.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $66.53 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb have traded between a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $66.56, which is 57% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

