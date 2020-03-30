Bristol-Myer Sqb Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.03%

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.20 to a high of $54.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.78 on volume of 6.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb have traded between a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $54.05, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

