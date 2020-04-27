Bristol-Myer Sqb Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.11%

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.50 to a high of $62.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $62.54 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.34 and a 52-week low of $42.48 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $62.82 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

