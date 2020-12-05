Bristol-Myer Sqb Rises 1.53% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.88 to a high of $63.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $62.60 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $63.62, 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% higher and 0.10% higher over the past week, respectively.