Bristol-Myer Sqb Rises 1.48% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.63 to a high of $60.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $59.58 on volume of 654,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.34 and a 52-week low of $42.48 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $60.25 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

