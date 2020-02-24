Bristol-Myer Sqb Falls 2.47% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.03 to a high of $65.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $64.80 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.34 and a 52-week low of $42.48 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $63.75 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% higher and 0.71% higher over the past week, respectively.

