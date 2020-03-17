Bristol-Myer Sqb (BMY) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $52.38

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $52.45 today and has reached the first level of support at $52.38. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $51.18 and $49.91.

There is potential upside of 9.3% for shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb based on a current price of $53.58 and an average consensus analyst price target of $58.56. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.42 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $63.28.

Over the past year, Bristol-Myer Sqb has traded in a range of $42.48 to $68.34 and is now at $53.58, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $62.76. Since that call, shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb have fallen 18.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.