Bristol-Myer Sqb (BMY) Breaks Through Support at $60.79

Shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $61.35 today and have reached the first support level of $60.79. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $60.55 and $59.75 will be of interest.

Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.34 and a 52-week low of $42.48 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $61.04 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) is currently priced 4.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $58.56. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.19 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $55.56.

