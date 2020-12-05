Bristol-Myer Sqb (BMY) Breaks Through Resistance at $63.00

Shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) opened today above their pivot of $61.89 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $63.00. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $63.61 and $65.33.

Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.34 and a 52-week low of $42.48 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $63.38 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Based on a current price of $63.38, Bristol-Myer Sqb is currently 7.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $58.56. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $57.41 and further support at its 200-day MA of $56.67.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bristol-Myer Sqb and will alert subscribers who have BMY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.