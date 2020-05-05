Bristol-Myer Sqb (BMY) Breaks Through Resistance at $60.70

Shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $60.32 today and have reached the first resistance level of $60.70. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $61.30 and $62.28 will be of interest.

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) is currently priced 3.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $58.56. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $57.42 and further support at its 200-day MA of $56.23.

Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.34 and a 52-week low of $42.48 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $60.72 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $51.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb have risen 16.1%. We continue to monitor BMY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.